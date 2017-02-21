Oscars: How the Wrong Envelope Triggered a Best Picture Fiasco
A moment before he walked out onstage with his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway to present the best picture award at the 89th Oscars, Warren Beatty was handed the wrong envelope, one containing the name of best actress winner Emma Stone for La La Land . As seen by millions of viewers, when Beatty opened the envelope, he paused, as if not quite sure what he was seeing, but then passed it to Dunaway, who announced " La La Land !" One studio publicist, who was standing next to someone backstage who had a headset on, heard a stage manager say, "That's the wrong envelope.
