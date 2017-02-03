Oscar Nominee Timo von Gunten Scores Heist Film 'Eiffel'
Silvatar Media has signed Timo von Gunten to direct heist film Eiffel , telling the infamous true-life story of Victor Lustig. The action film will detail the incredible life of the European con artist best known as the man who sold the Eiffel Tower twice.
