Norma McCorvey, 'Jane Roe' in 'Roe v Wade' Case, Dies at 69

Norma McCorvey, whose legal challenge under the pseudonym "Jane Roe" led to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision that legalized abortion but who later became an outspoken opponent of the procedure, died Saturday. She was 69. McCorvey died at an assisted living center in Katy, Texas, said journalist Joshua Prager, who is working on a book about McCorvey and was with her and her family when she died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.