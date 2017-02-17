Netflix, Amazon fuel L.A. office dema...

Netflix, Amazon fuel L.A. office demand as streaming flourishes

14 hrs ago

Netflix, the streaming service that's home to the political drama, last month leased an entire five-story office building in Hollywood, less than three months after signing a decade-long deal for adjacent stages and production offices, bringing its total space in the Sunset Bronson Studios complex to more than 500,000 square feet -- roughly the size of five Wal-Mart stores. The surge in online television viewing is spurring a wave of big real estate deals, as companies such as Netflix, Amazon.com and Google snap up space to cope with increased production demands.

Read more at Lowell Sun.

