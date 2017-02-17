Netflix, Amazon fuel L.A. office demand as streaming flourishes

Netflix, the streaming service that's home to the political drama, last month leased an entire five-story office building in Hollywood, less than three months after signing a decade-long deal for adjacent stages and production offices, bringing its total space in the Sunset Bronson Studios complex to more than 500,000 square feet -- roughly the size of five Wal-Mart stores. The surge in online television viewing is spurring a wave of big real estate deals, as companies such as Netflix, Amazon.com and Google snap up space to cope with increased production demands.

