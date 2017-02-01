Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn Reteam for Thriller 'Dragged Across Concrete'
'Bone Tomahawk' filmmaker S. Craig Zahler wrote the script and will direct the crime drama, which will be introduced to buyers at Berlin's European Film Market. After first teaming up on the Oscar-nominated war movie Hacksaw Ridge , Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn are pairing up again for Dragged Across Concrete , a gritty crime thriller from The project will be introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, with WME repping U.S. rights.
