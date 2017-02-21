Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' Heads to Netflix From Paramount
The news that A-list project has left Paramount comes on the heels of the major announcement that Brad Grey has exited the studio as chairman and CEO. The streamer has picked up the rights to the long-gestating gangster movie, which was originally set up at Paramount, sources confirm.
