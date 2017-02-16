Maker Studios Braces for More Layoffs as Disney Plans to Shrink Creator Network
The Disney-owned digital firm is expected to cut the size of its creator network to around 300 top creators. The layoffs come as Disney is expected to shrink the size of Maker's network of creators to around 300, in part by not renewing deals with some of its smaller partners.
