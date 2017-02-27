London's Royal Albert Hall to Host 'Rogue One' Composer Michael Giacchino Retrospective
The special event is being held to celebrate the Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning composer's 50th birthday. Less than a month after it hosted the BAFTA Awards for the first time in 20 years, London's famed Royal Albert Hall has unveiled another major film event.
