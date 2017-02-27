Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce at Coachella
Lady Gaga will headline both weekends of Coachella, Billboard has learned, replacing Beyonce, who postponed her performances after announcing she was pregnant with twins. Gaga will fill in for Beyonce on consecutive Saturday nights at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif.
