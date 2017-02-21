Judge Pauses Enforcement of IMDb Age Censorship Law
Hollywood stars wanting to remove their ages from IMDb will have to wait until the website resolves its legal battle with the state of California after a federal judge on Wednesday granted an injunction staying enforcement of a new law that would force the site to take down that information upon request. The law is meant to prevent age discrimination in a youth-obsessed industry, but it has been widely criticized as a restraint on free speech .
