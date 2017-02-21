Judge Pauses Enforcement of IMDb Age ...

Judge Pauses Enforcement of IMDb Age Censorship Law

10 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood stars wanting to remove their ages from IMDb will have to wait until the website resolves its legal battle with the state of California after a federal judge on Wednesday granted an injunction staying enforcement of a new law that would force the site to take down that information upon request. The law is meant to prevent age discrimination in a youth-obsessed industry, but it has been widely criticized as a restraint on free speech .

