Jimmy Kimmel Recaps Oscars Snafu: "Clyde Threw Bonnie Under the Bus!"
"What Warren did is he was confused so he handed it to Faye and let her read the winner," explained Kimmel. "In other words Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC