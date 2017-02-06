How Cathy Hughes Stays on Top of the ...

How Cathy Hughes Stays on Top of the Entertainment Industry

With a reported net worth of $460 million, Cathy Hughes, the second wealthiest African American woman in the nation, has made a resounding impact on black media having pioneered Radio One, a BE 100s company and one the of the most successful and lucrative black-owned media companies to date. If you've listened to The Quiet Storm on the radio, watched your favorite shows on TV One, or perused an Interactive One digital outlet, you've experienced Hughes media influence.

