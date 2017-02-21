Hollywood Mourns Bill Paxton's Death
Bill Paxton, an Emmy-nominated actor whose four-decade career included roles in films Aliens, Twister and Titanic as well as TV shows Big Love and Hatsfields & McCoys has died due to complications from surgery. He was 61. Paxton's family released a statement saying, "A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.
