Harrison Ford Involved In Passenger Plane Incident at O.C. Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident involving Harrison Ford which took place Monday at John Wayne Airport in Orange County when the actor landed on the wrong runway near a full passenger plane. The FAA, which does not ever identify people involved in aircraft incidents or accidents, released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
