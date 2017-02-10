Grammys: Host James Corden Calls Out Trump in Opening Rap
"Live it all up because this is the best and with President Trump we don't know what comes next," the host said during the annual music awards aired Sunday. James Corden opened Sunday's Grammys by recovering from a string of technical difficulties and rehearsal mishaps - or so the Late Late Show host Rising through the stage, Corden's elevating entrance suffered a snag and the host was seen only from the waist up.
