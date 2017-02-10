Grammys: Adele Drops F-Bomb During Halted George Michael Tribute
"I'm sorry for swearing and sorry for starting again, can we please start it again? I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him." Early into her live rendition of Michael's "Fastlove," off his 1996 album Older, she appeared to suffer technical issues and stopped the performance, vowing to not see a repeat of her 2016 Grammys performance of "All I Ask."
