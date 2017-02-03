Goya Awards: 'Fury of a Patient Man' Takes Top Prize as...

Raul Arevalo's directorial debut Fury of a Patient Man took the top award at the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony Saturday, even as Juan Antonio Bayona's A Monster Calls nearly swept the night with nine awards, including the director category. Bayona's tale of a boy who faces his mother's illness with the help of a monster scored on nine of its 12 nominations.

