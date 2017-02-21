'Get Out' Star Daniel Kaluuya Joins S...

'Get Out' Star Daniel Kaluuya Joins Steve McQueen's 'Widows'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Kaluuya, who stars in this weekend's acclaimed horror movie Get Out , has been cast in Widows , New Regency's heist thriller being directed by Steve McQueen, THR has confirmed. Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, and Michelle Rodriguez are among those on the cast list for the project, which centers on four women who team up to complete a heist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Fri Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC