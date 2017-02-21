'Get Out' Star Daniel Kaluuya Joins Steve McQueen's 'Widows'
Daniel Kaluuya, who stars in this weekend's acclaimed horror movie Get Out , has been cast in Widows , New Regency's heist thriller being directed by Steve McQueen, THR has confirmed. Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, and Michelle Rodriguez are among those on the cast list for the project, which centers on four women who team up to complete a heist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Fri
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC