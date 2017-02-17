Gerald Hirschfeld, Cinematographer on 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Fail-Safe,' Dies at 95
Gerald Hirschfeld, the veteran cinematographer who shot the films Fail-Safe and Young Frankenstein in beautiful black and white, died Feb. 13 of natural causes at his home in Ashland, Ore., a family spokesman said. He was 95. Hirschfeld was the American Society of Cinematographers' most senior member, having joined the organization in 1951, and he received its prestigious Presidents Award in 2007.
