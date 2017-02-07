'Friday the 13th' Reboot Shut Down
The move occurs on the same day as the studio undated the movie , which was to have opened Oct. 13. Platinum Dunes, the production company behind the movie, and Breck Eisner, who was to have directed the movie, received word earlier in the day, according to multiple sources. The exact reason for the move was unclear although one factor was the poor performance of the studio's horror movie, Rings .
