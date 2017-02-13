Fox Plants Trump-Putin Fake News Stor...

Fox Plants Trump-Putin Fake News Story to Promote New Movie

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

New Regency and Fox are releasing the psychological thriller 'A Cure for Wellness,' set in a fictitious Swiss wellness center, on Friday. A elaborate, yet fictitious, news story claiming that President Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin at a remote wellness center in the Swiss Alps prior to the November 2016 U.S. presidential election is actually a promo for the upcoming film, A Cure for Wellness , from New Regency and Fox.

Chicago, IL

