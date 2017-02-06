Fox Finds New Reality Chief in Rob Wade
Fox isn't just building up its number of unscripted series, the network is bolstering its reality executive ranks as well. The network on Monday announced that veteran TV producer Rob Wade has been named president of alternative entertainment and specials.
