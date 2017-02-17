Former Uber Engineer Alleges Sexism in Lengthy Blog Post, Reviving #DeleteUber on Twitter

Calling it a "strange, fascinating, and slightly horrifying story," Susan Fowler writes that she experienced sexism from her first day on the job; company CEO Travis Kalanick reponds by ordering "urgent investigation" into the matter. A former Uber engineer took to her blog on Sunday to post a nearly 3,000-word account of her time at the company alleging several instances of sexism that she says she experienced firsthand.

