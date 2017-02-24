Entertainment Industry Top Executives to Hit Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Turner CEO John Martin, Vice Media CEO Shane Smith and AT&T Entertainment Group CEO John Stankey are among the speakers. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Turner CEO John Martin, Vice Media CEO Shane Smith and AT&T Entertainment Group CEO John Stankey are among the big-name media and entertainment industry executives featured at this year's edition of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next week.

