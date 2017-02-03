Entertainment agency stocks plummet as China reacts to THAAD deployment

The value in stock assets held by Korea's entertainment industry leaders has plummeted in the wake of the Chinese government's response to the anticipated US anti-missile system deployment here. Lee Soo-man, the founder of S.M. Entertainment and its former president, saw his S.M. Entertainment stocks sitting at a total 103.77 billion won as of market closing on Friday, according to Chaebul.com.

