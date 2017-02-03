Entertainment agency stocks plummet a...

Entertainment agency stocks plummet as China reacts to THAAD deployment

Read more: Korea Herald

The value in stock assets held by Korea's entertainment industry leaders has plummeted in the wake of the Chinese government's response to the anticipated US anti-missile system deployment here. Lee Soo-man, the founder of S.M. Entertainment and its former president, saw his S.M. Entertainment stocks sitting at a total 103.77 billion won as of market closing on Friday, according to Chaebul.com.

