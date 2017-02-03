Eagles of Death Metal on New HBO Doc:...

Eagles of Death Metal on New HBO Doc: "There Is Nothing Easy About This"

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The night before an attacker was thwarted at the Louvre, the Eagles of Death Metal gathered in Los Angeles to screen the doc about their experience returning to Paris following the On Nov. 13, 2015, the band was playing a set at the Bataclan when three gun men entered the theater and opened fire on the crowd, killing 89. The massacre was a part of a larger, coordinated attack that occurred throughout Paris. Three months later, Jesse Hughes, Josh Homme and the rest of the band made the decision to return to Paris to finish their set, at which point their friend Colin Hanks stepped in, offering to document the experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan 11 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
News CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anna Romanovskaja 1
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,567 • Total comments across all topics: 278,552,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC