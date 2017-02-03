Eagles of Death Metal on New HBO Doc: "There Is Nothing Easy About This"
The night before an attacker was thwarted at the Louvre, the Eagles of Death Metal gathered in Los Angeles to screen the doc about their experience returning to Paris following the On Nov. 13, 2015, the band was playing a set at the Bataclan when three gun men entered the theater and opened fire on the crowd, killing 89. The massacre was a part of a larger, coordinated attack that occurred throughout Paris. Three months later, Jesse Hughes, Josh Homme and the rest of the band made the decision to return to Paris to finish their set, at which point their friend Colin Hanks stepped in, offering to document the experience.
