Director of 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' on Feminist Film Being Banned in India
"Anyone can vote in India, so if they have the power to choose their leader, why don't they have the power to choose the type of films they want to watch?" asks Alankrita Shrivastava. When director Alankrita Shrivastava was told that her award-winning feminist film Lipstick Under My Burkha was banned from being released in cinemas in India, she was stunned.
