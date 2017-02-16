Critic's Notebook: Trump's Press Conference Echoes Death Throes of Watergate
On Thursday, President Donald Trump's press conference to announce Alexander Acosta as his new nominee for labor secretary turned into an extended psychodrama, the likes of which we haven't seen since Richard Nixon during the death throes of Watergate. It's frowned upon for members of the psychiatric profession to deliver armchair analysis of public figures, but Trump is not making that temptation easy to avoid.
