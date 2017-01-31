comments
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget for this year i.e 2017 and it looks like he has got his plan just in place as far as the film industry is concerned. He didn't really say anything in specific about the entertainment industry but he did mention how they plan on taking strict actions against piracy and other such important issues.
