Chris Messina to Star in 'We're Just Married'
Rodrigo Garcia is directing the 1970s-set film, which follows Mary, a suburban wife who ends her marriage after having an affair with her neighbor, and wreaks havoc on the quite cul-de-sac. The Exchange is handling international sales, and will introduce the project to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin this month.
