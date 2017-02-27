Canada's Mary Ann Turcke Joins NFL as President, Digital Media and NFL Network
The National Football League has tapped top Canadian broadcaster Mary Ann Turcke to build its presence in the digital space. Turcke on Monday stepped down as president of Bell Media, Canada's top media giant, to join the NFL as president, digital media and NFL Network, based in Los Angeles and reporting to NFL executive vp media Brian Rolapp as the league grows its live-streaming and mobile streaming efforts.
