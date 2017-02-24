CAA Hosts Take Action Day With Sen. K...

CAA Hosts Take Action Day With Sen. Kamala Harris, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

GOPer McCarthy faced a skeptical crowd when he advocated changes to health care policy, while former California Attorney General Harris was applauded by Richard Dreyfuss and Joshua Jackson as she suggested bringing Republican senators to L.A. to meet undocumented immigrants. Take Action Day, a daylong summit on political advocacy that included a full slate of speakers and activism stations for everything from making posters to phoning legislators We the People" series that was hung over the three-story atrium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... 4 hr Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC