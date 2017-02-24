CAA Hosts Take Action Day With Sen. Kamala Harris, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy
GOPer McCarthy faced a skeptical crowd when he advocated changes to health care policy, while former California Attorney General Harris was applauded by Richard Dreyfuss and Joshua Jackson as she suggested bringing Republican senators to L.A. to meet undocumented immigrants. Take Action Day, a daylong summit on political advocacy that included a full slate of speakers and activism stations for everything from making posters to phoning legislators We the People" series that was hung over the three-story atrium.
