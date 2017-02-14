Broadcast TV Scorecard 2017: Complete Guide to What's New, Renewed and Canceled

Keep up with what broadcast series are returning, canceled or have wrapped their run with THR's handy guide to the 2017-18 television season. As the five broadcast networks review their annual crop of more than 70 pilots ahead of May's upfront presentation to Madison Avenue buyers, executives must weigh in on whether or not to bring back perennial favorites and decide the fate of the numerous bubble shows that currently line their respective schedules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.