Box Office: 'Lego Batman' Wins Slowest Presidents Day Weekend in 4 Years as More Bombs Pile Up
Matt Damon's big-budget epic 'The Great Wall' crumbles in its U.S. debut, while director Gore Verbinski's psychological thriller 'A Cure for Wellness' bombs. The first Presidents Day weekend of Donald Trump's tenure turned out to be something of a bust at the box office as three new movies underwhelmed.
