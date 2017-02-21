Body Found in Closet at Hollywood's Magic Castle
The LAPD is currently investigating the scene in which the body of a man was found with a bag over his head by an employee of the magic-themed club. The body of a man was found in a closet at the Magic Castle in Hollywood Friday night, according to reports from TMZ .
