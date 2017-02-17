Berlin: 'On Body and Soul' Takes Crit...

Berlin: 'On Body and Soul' Takes Critics, Audience Honors

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Ildiko Enyedi's idiosyncratic love story On Body and Soul collected a trio of separate honors for the independent juries of the Berlin Film Festival, picking up the best film awards from the association of international film critics , the German ecumenical jury and the audience award given by a jury of readers of Berlin daily newspaper the Berliner Morgenpost. Enyedi, who first caught critics attention with her 1989 debut My Twentieth Century, which won the Cannes Camera d'Or prize for first feature, mixes stylized sensuality with magic realist humor in On Body and Soul , which sets its odd love story against the backdrop of a slaughterhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
News CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anna Romanovskaja 1
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC