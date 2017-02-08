Berlin Festival Tightens Security After Christmas Attack
"We have no intel on a planned attack during the festival, but we will be on high alert," says a Berlin police spokesman. Berlin prides itself on being the casual alternative to Cannes, but in the wake of the Christmas market attack in the German capital in December, the festival has tightened security.
