Berlin Fest to Pay Tribute to John Hurt With Special 'Englishman in New York' Screening
He had regularly attended the event and over the years starred in 12 films presented as part of its lineup. The Berlin film festival will present a special screening of An Englishman in New York by Richard Laxton to commemorate John Hurt who recently died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
