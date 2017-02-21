'Beauty and the Beast': Emma Watson Sings Opening Number 'Belle'

Disney released a clip from the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated film , which sees Watson singing while strolling through her little town, full of little people, waking up to say, "Bonjour." The clip shows that the dialogue of the ambitious opener - written by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman - has been slightly tweaked, but still showcases her penchant for books.

