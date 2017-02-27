AT&T Entertainment CEO Touts Rising Importance of Content
"We just cannot envision a future where AT&T is relevant if we don't directly participate in some of the water flowing through our pipes," says John Stankey at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. John Stankey, the CEO of telecom giant AT&T's AT&T Entertainment Group, told the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday that "content that is compelling matters" and that the company wants to fully participate in the programming business and not just treat it as "a hobby."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Sat
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC