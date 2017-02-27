AT&T Entertainment CEO Touts Rising Importance of Content

"We just cannot envision a future where AT&T is relevant if we don't directly participate in some of the water flowing through our pipes," says John Stankey at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. John Stankey, the CEO of telecom giant AT&T's AT&T Entertainment Group, told the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday that "content that is compelling matters" and that the company wants to fully participate in the programming business and not just treat it as "a hobby."

