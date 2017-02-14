Apple Shows Off Sneak Peek of Original Series 'Planet of the Apps'

Apple gave a first look at its new original unscripted series, Planet of the Apps , on Monday evening, and the show looks a little like Shark Tank meets The Voice . In the clip shown to attendees of the Code Media conference, app developers have 60 seconds to get Planet of the Apps ' group of advisors - Jessica Alba, will.i.am, Gwyneth Paltrow and Gary Vaynerchuk - excited about their project.

