Andy Samberg's 'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping' Wins Best Picture ...

Though it was launched to spotlight diversity in the entertainment industry, the show often plays more like a comedy special with such categories as Best Latino Not in a Service Industry Role, Most Out of Place White Person and Bad Ass Boss Chick. Russell Simmons' second annual All Def Movie Awards - an event created in the wake of last year's #OscarSoWhite controversy in an effort to showcase diversity in the industry - has honored the Andy Samberg-starrer Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping with its top award, the best picture prize.

