Andy Samberg's 'Popstar: Never Stop N...

Andy Samberg's 'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping' Wins Best Picture ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Though it was launched to spotlight diversity in the entertainment industry, the show often plays more like a comedy special with such categories as Best Latino Not in a Service Industry Role, Most Out of Place White Person and Bad Ass Boss Chick. Russell Simmons' second annual All Def Movie Awards - an event created in the wake of last year's #OscarSoWhite controversy in an effort to showcase diversity in the industry - has honored the Andy Samberg-starrer Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping with its top award, the best picture prize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) 23 hr CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb 24 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC