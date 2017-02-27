AMC Entertainment Posts Lower Fourth-Quarter Earnings on Merger and Acquisitions Costs
Adam Aron, CEO of the exhibition giant, told analysts he backed efforts by the major studios to shorten the theatrical window if it boosted AMC's overall business. AMC Entertainment, which is owned by China's Dalian Wanda Group, on Tuesday posted lower first quarter earnings, due to one-time merger and acquisition costs.
