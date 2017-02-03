Alec Baldwin Back as Trump on 'SNL': "Prepare To Go To War"
Alec Baldwin was at it once more when he returned to this week's Saturday Night Live to once again give it to Donald Trump. Baldwin, who does an uncanny impression, skewed the president for another tough week after actual Trump got major pushback for newly enacted policies and butted heads with world leaders.
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
