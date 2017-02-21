Academy Rescinds Oscar Nomination for Violation of Campaign Rules

Greg P. Russell's sound mixing nomination for '13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi' was rescinded, though the film itself remains in contention for Sunday's awards. Greg P. Russell's best sound mixing Oscar nomination for 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi has been rescinded, the Academy announced Saturday According to the Academy, its board of governors voted on Thursday to remove the nomination for Russell, though the film itself remains in contention for Sunday's awards.

