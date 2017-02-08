a The Fast and the Furiousa live show to tour the globe
Bosses at Universal, the studio behind the film series, have teamed up with executives at Brand Events to launch a live international arena tour next year. "Fast & Furious Live" will debut in January and feature scenes from the movies, cars from the franchise, and stunts based on ones performed in the films.
