'A Star Is Born' Among 22 Films Getting California Tax Credits

Twenty-two film projects, including Warner Bros.' A Star Is Born remake, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, have been selected to receive tax credits under California's Film & Television Tax Credit Program 2.0. The list includes one so-called big-budget film, an untitled Paramount project, which would have been ineligible under the state's first-generation tax credit program, which excluded projects with budgets greater than $75 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.