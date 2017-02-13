'A Star Is Born' Among 22 Films Getti...

'A Star Is Born' Among 22 Films Getting California Tax Credits

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Twenty-two film projects, including Warner Bros.' A Star Is Born remake, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, have been selected to receive tax credits under California's Film & Television Tax Credit Program 2.0. The list includes one so-called big-budget film, an untitled Paramount project, which would have been ineligible under the state's first-generation tax credit program, which excluded projects with budgets greater than $75 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
News CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anna Romanovskaja 1
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC