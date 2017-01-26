Women, minorities try to find their v...

Women, minorities try to find their voices

11 hrs ago

Sybil Wilkes, left, moderates a discussion Saturday during the Denton Black Film Festival about how women can advance in the entertainment industry. Five moguls in the entertainment industry who have amassed years of experience in their respective fields all agreed Saturday morning women and minorities, in general, still get cut a smaller slice of pie in the workplace.

