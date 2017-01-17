'White Men Can't Jump' Remake in the Works From...

Kenya Barris is teaming up with athletes-turned-producers Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil for a new version of the 1992 sports comedy. Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC's acclaimed comedy Black-ish , is teaming up with Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin and Ryan Kalil of the NFL's Carolina Panthers to develop a remake of the 1992 sports comedy for Twentieth Century Fox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.