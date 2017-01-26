Weekend Box Office: 'Split' Trounces Troubled 'Dog's Purpose' With $26M

Elsewhere, 'Gold' marks the worst wide opening of Matthew McConaughey's career in a leading role; 'Hidden Figures' and 'La La Land' lead the pack of Oscar best-picture contenders enjoying a bump from nominations. Lasse Hallstrom's A Dog's Purpose came in behind expectations with a debut of $18.3 million from 3,058 theaters at the North American box office after being dogged by controversy over a leaked video showing a dog in distress on the set of the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.